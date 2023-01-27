Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Position Raised by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 435.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,165 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.08% of Skyline Champion worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 16.4% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 8,505.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SKY opened at $58.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12-month low of $43.04 and a 12-month high of $81.87. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.75. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The business had revenue of $806.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary E. Robinette sold 1,750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $87,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,698 shares in the company, valued at $85,375.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 41,823 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $2,319,503.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,287,500.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,109 shares of company stock worth $2,699,241. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on SKY shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Skyline Champion from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Skyline Champion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Featured Stories

