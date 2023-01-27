Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

EAT has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Brinker International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Brinker International from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.94.

Brinker International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $38.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.26. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $21.47 and a 12-month high of $44.03.

Institutional Trading of Brinker International

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.03. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $955.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. True Signal LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth about $805,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $471,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $517,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth $143,000.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

