Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
EAT has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Brinker International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Brinker International from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.94.
Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $38.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.26. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $21.47 and a 12-month high of $44.03.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. True Signal LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth about $805,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $471,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $517,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth $143,000.
Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.
