Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) PT Raised to $65.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Match Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Match Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.23.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $51.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.24. Match Group has a 52-week low of $38.64 and a 52-week high of $121.49. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 156.91, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 94.07% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $809.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. True Signal LP purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at $971,000. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Match Group by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 23,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 6,428 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Match Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Zenyatta Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Match Group by 1,966.7% during the fourth quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP now owns 155,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,431,000 after buying an additional 147,500 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $9,745,000. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

