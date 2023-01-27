Royce & Associates LP Makes New Investment in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 14,051 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Progress Software by 23.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Progress Software by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Progress Software by 57.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 8,470 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Progress Software by 7.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 14.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Progress Software Price Performance

PRGS opened at $52.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.72. Progress Software Co. has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $54.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The software maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $159.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.04 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.41%.

Insider Activity

In other Progress Software news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $256,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Progress Software news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 4,215 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total transaction of $206,324.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,522.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $256,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,574 shares of company stock valued at $2,537,862 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Progress Software

(Get Rating)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.