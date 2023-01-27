Royce & Associates LP Makes New Investment in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 14,051 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Progress Software by 23.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Progress Software by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Progress Software by 57.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 8,470 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Progress Software by 7.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 14.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.
Progress Software Price Performance
Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The software maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $159.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.04 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.
Progress Software Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.41%.
Insider Activity
In other Progress Software news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $256,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Progress Software news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 4,215 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total transaction of $206,324.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,522.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $256,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,574 shares of company stock valued at $2,537,862 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Progress Software
Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.
