EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target Cut to $42.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EQT. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on EQT in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on EQT from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Tudor Pickering cut EQT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. TD Securities cut their price target on EQT from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut EQT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.00.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Stock Performance

NYSE EQT opened at $33.10 on Tuesday. EQT has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $51.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at EQT

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that EQT will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EQT news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $4,104,433.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 297,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,373,049.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in EQT during the first quarter valued at about $497,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in EQT by 6,029.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319,457 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 19.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,038,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,550,057,000 after buying an additional 6,293,070 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth about $163,646,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 66.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,493,000 after buying an additional 4,423,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

(Get Rating)

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.