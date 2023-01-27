Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RVNC. StockNews.com cut Revance Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Revance Therapeutics to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revance Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.60.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Revance Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $33.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.51. Revance Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.27 and a 52 week high of $34.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.32). Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 461.54% and a negative net margin of 251.92%. The business had revenue of $29.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.76 million. Equities research analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,187. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVNC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1,345.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 918,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,793,000 after buying an additional 854,755 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 225.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,121,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,289,000 after purchasing an additional 777,135 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,312,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,449,000 after purchasing an additional 609,841 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 151,392.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 586,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,828,000 after purchasing an additional 585,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,532,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.