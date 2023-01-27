Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) PT Raised to $45.00 at SVB Leerink

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by SVB Leerink from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pliant Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.97) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.29) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.50) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.84) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($4.21) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PLRX. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $42.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Pliant Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.11.

Pliant Therapeutics stock opened at $36.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.77. The company has a current ratio of 13.99, a quick ratio of 13.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Pliant Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $36.50.

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,160.53% and a negative return on equity of 52.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 9,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $184,181.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,098.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 9,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $184,181.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,098.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 4,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $90,132.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,875 shares in the company, valued at $169,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,889 shares of company stock valued at $6,388,400 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLRX. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

