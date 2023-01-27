Short Interest in Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Declines By 47.5%

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 47.5% from the December 31st total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 444,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Basf Trading Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:BASFY opened at $14.36 on Friday. Basf has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $19.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.12 billion for the quarter. Basf had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 5.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that Basf will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Basf Company Profile

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Basf from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Basf from €59.00 ($64.13) to €57.00 ($61.96) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Basf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Basf currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.08.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

