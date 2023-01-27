CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Short Interest Down 47.7% in January

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a decline of 47.7% from the December 31st total of 66,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

CollPlant Biotechnologies stock opened at $11.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $124.27 million and a P/E ratio of -7.73. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $14.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.66.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 39.84% and a negative net margin of 2,957.53%. On average, analysts expect that CollPlant Biotechnologies will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 119.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 7.2% in the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 286,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. operates as a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products for tissue repair such as bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics. Its products include VergenixSTR, VergenixFG, and Collink.3D.

