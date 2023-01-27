Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 140,831 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 266,764 shares.The stock last traded at $29.99 and had previously closed at $33.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRMK shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Trustmark in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Trustmark in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group raised their price target on Trustmark to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Trustmark from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Trustmark Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.64 and a 200-day moving average of $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $225.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.87 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Trustmark Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.31%.

Institutional Trading of Trustmark

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

Featured Articles

