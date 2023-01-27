Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,146 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Chewy worth $8,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Chewy by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,533,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864,834 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,246,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Chewy by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,969,000 after purchasing an additional 856,909 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,646,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Chewy by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 994,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,541,000 after acquiring an additional 267,414 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHWY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chewy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Chewy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Chewy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Chewy from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.11.

Chewy Stock Performance

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $43.97 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $54.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of -879.22 and a beta of 0.71.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 23.10% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Chewy

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $3,316,952.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,258,315.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $3,316,952.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,258,315.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 39,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $1,721,251.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,008 shares in the company, valued at $9,069,020.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 248,182 shares of company stock valued at $10,647,323. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Featured Stories

