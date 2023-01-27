Royce & Associates LP Increases Stock Position in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,108 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SGH. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 136.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 22.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 294,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,611,000 after buying an additional 54,051 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in SMART Global by 200.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 23,488 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SMART Global by 101.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,220,000 after purchasing an additional 199,254 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in SMART Global by 151.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 38,463 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SGH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of SMART Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SMART Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

SMART Global stock opened at $17.47 on Friday. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $29.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average of $16.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.52 million, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $465.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.86 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 2,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $45,937.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,375.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

