Barclays PLC Grows Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,751 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,632 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $10,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MasTec during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MasTec alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on MasTec from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays upped their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. B. Riley upped their target price on MasTec from $90.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen dropped their price target on MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MasTec currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.30.

MasTec Stock Performance

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $96.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.00 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.36 and a 12-month high of $98.28.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 1.24%. Analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.