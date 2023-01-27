Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 7,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZBH opened at $125.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 95.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $100.39 and a one year high of $135.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.77.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.86.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

