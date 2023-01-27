Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,075 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Twilio by 2.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 72,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Twilio by 10.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 11.6% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Twilio by 8.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $103,673.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,246,339.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $181,585.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,227,043.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $103,673.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,246,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,986 shares of company stock worth $328,017 in the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. Cowen cut Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Twilio from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Cowen cut Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Twilio from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Twilio from $125.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.36.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $59.42 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $233.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.40 and a 200 day moving average of $65.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.33). The company had revenue of $983.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.17 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 36.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

