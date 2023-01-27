Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at $49,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRT opened at $110.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.35. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $86.43 and a 12 month high of $128.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.72%.

FRT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

