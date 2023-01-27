Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 119,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,997,000 after acquiring an additional 6,522 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Stock Performance

NYSE ETR opened at $108.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.94 and a fifty-two week high of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 9.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ETR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Entergy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.80.

Entergy Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.