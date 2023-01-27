Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 890 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,357,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $407,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,144 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Radian Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,272,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,960,000 after buying an additional 53,983 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Radian Group by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,994,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,713,000 after buying an additional 1,523,376 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Radian Group by 202.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,295,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,760,000 after buying an additional 2,204,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Radian Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,237,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,625,000 after buying an additional 183,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Price Performance

Shares of RDN stock opened at $21.94 on Friday. Radian Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.83 and a 52-week high of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.33.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.46. Radian Group had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 63.74%. The firm had revenue of $292.30 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on RDN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Sunday, October 16th. Compass Point cut Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. BTIG Research cut Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays cut Radian Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Radian Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Radian Group

In other Radian Group news, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 32,831 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $640,204.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,506. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Radian Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

See Also

