Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $414,000 Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Voya Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,488,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $496,890,000 after purchasing an additional 519,701 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,628,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $275,563,000 after purchasing an additional 524,969 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,571,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $153,058,000 after purchasing an additional 80,147 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,113,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,809,000 after purchasing an additional 545,666 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,589,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,642,000 after purchasing an additional 202,442 shares during the period.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Voya Financial

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 10,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,878 shares in the company, valued at $671,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $97,416.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Voya Financial Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Voya Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.64.

VOYA opened at $70.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.20 and a twelve month high of $73.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.91 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 11.30%. Equities analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Voya Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.36%.

About Voya Financial

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.