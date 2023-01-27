GFG Resources Inc (CVE:GFG) Director Buys C$16,000.00 in Stock

GFG Resources Inc (CVE:GFG – Get Rating) Director Arnold Klassen acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 253,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$40,480.

Arnold Klassen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 21st, Arnold Klassen sold 1,000 shares of GFG Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.09, for a total value of C$90.00.

GFG Resources Stock Down 2.9 %

GFG Resources stock opened at C$0.17 on Friday. GFG Resources Inc has a twelve month low of C$0.08 and a twelve month high of C$0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.90 million and a P/E ratio of -33.00.

About GFG Resources

GFG Resources Inc, an exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Goldarm Property, Pen gold, and Dore gold projects located in Ontario; and the Rattlesnake Hills gold project situated in Natrona County, Wyoming.

