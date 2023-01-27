Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 13,242 Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,008,000 after acquiring an additional 46,064 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $754,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 121,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,224,000 after buying an additional 45,910 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FITB opened at $36.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.32. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.92 and a twelve month high of $50.13. The stock has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

