Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases New Position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $680,000.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

BATS:FLQL opened at $40.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.21 and its 200 day moving average is $39.96. Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 12 month low of $25.40 and a 12 month high of $30.32.

