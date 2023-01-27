Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XMVM. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 38,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XMVM opened at $47.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.43. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $38.09 and a 12-month high of $49.79.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.