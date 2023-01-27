Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $253,000 Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Globe Life during the second quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Globe Life by 36.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 216.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 40.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

GL opened at $121.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.97 and a 200 day moving average of $109.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.87 and a fifty-two week high of $123.85.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 12.02%. On average, research analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.71%.

In other Globe Life news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $1,235,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 730,792 shares in the company, valued at $75,256,960.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total value of $1,235,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,792 shares in the company, valued at $75,256,960.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total transaction of $1,151,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,868.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,571 shares of company stock worth $12,563,268 over the last quarter. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on GL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

