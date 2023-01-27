DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TI Trust Inc. raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% in the second quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 8,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. DMG Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% during the third quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.1% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 6,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.1% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DD opened at $73.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.43. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $84.08.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.79.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

