ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stake Boosted by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in ResMed in the second quarter worth $41,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the third quarter worth $44,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 405.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RMD opened at $232.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.94. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.40 and a 52 week high of $262.38.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.22 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.90%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.43.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total value of $330,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 226,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,863,029.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total value of $330,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 226,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,863,029.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 9,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total transaction of $2,008,919.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,633,882.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,226 shares of company stock valued at $12,439,247 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

