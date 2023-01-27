U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Trading Up 4.1% After Earnings Beat

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) shares were up 4.1% on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $48.73 and last traded at $48.59. Approximately 1,098,784 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 9,729,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.67.

The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.61%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on USB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,627,844.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $72.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

