Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Trading 4.3% Higher After Strong Earnings

Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.3% on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $498.99 and last traded at $498.88. 349,259 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,192,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $478.52.
The company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Elevance Health Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.09%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $120.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $502.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $492.19.
Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. The firm supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey, connecting them to the care, support, and resources they need to lead healthier lives.
