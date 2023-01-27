M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Position Boosted by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,450 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 176.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 174,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 111,668 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in M.D.C. in the second quarter worth about $1,734,000. MQS Management LLC lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 259.6% in the second quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 24,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 17,528 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 312.8% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 103,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 78,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in M.D.C. in the third quarter worth about $278,000. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Price Performance

NYSE MDC opened at $38.10 on Friday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 8.08 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.33.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.26). M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of M.D.C. to $28.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James cut M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M.D.C. news, CEO David D. Mandarich sold 866,029 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $28,119,961.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,263,634 shares in the company, valued at $170,910,195.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

