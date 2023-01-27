Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Hologic by 59.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 409.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 163.9% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $82.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.62 and a 200 day moving average of $71.48. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $82.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,860,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hologic news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,860,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Further Reading

