Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $265,000 Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,624.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $432.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $376.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $401.30. The company has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 53.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.69 and a fifty-two week high of $541.39.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $495.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.45 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 29.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,385 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.33, for a total transaction of $540,607.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 272,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,483,975.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,385 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.33, for a total transaction of $540,607.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 272,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,483,975.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 40,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $15,461,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,938 shares in the company, valued at $16,596,825.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,549 shares of company stock valued at $37,233,959. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $432.00 to $533.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $445.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

