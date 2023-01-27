Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 243.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF during the third quarter worth $202,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF during the second quarter worth $238,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF Stock Performance

SPVU opened at $44.32 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF has a 52 week low of $35.87 and a 52 week high of $46.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.05.

