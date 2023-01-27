Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,207 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of H. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 389.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 3.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 55.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 31.3% during the third quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 212,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,165,000 after purchasing an additional 50,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on H shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.75.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of H stock opened at $111.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.75. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.12 and a fifty-two week high of $113.19.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. Equities research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $45,328.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,581.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

See Also

