Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 138.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,055 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Envista were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Envista by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Envista by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 15,228 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Envista by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Envista by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Envista during the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVST. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Envista from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Envista from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.17.

Envista stock opened at $37.84 on Friday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $31.67 and a 12 month high of $52.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.82. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.40.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Envista had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $631.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.94 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

