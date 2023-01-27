Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 64.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 476.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 193,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total transaction of $804,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,769,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total transaction of $804,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,769,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total transaction of $137,396.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,071.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:TYL opened at $320.88 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $281.11 and a 12 month high of $492.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.43 and a beta of 0.85.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.19. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $473.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.54 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TYL shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $322.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.83.

About Tyler Technologies

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.