Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 37 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,234,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,849,348,000 after purchasing an additional 115,422 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 35.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,594,596 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,747,000 after purchasing an additional 935,119 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $733,197,000 after purchasing an additional 206,636 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,764,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $523,474,000 after acquiring an additional 38,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,299,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $385,376,000 after acquiring an additional 50,627 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

EPAM Systems stock opened at $344.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 50.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.59. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.59 and a 1-year high of $496.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 22.12%. As a group, analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $480.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $485.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $414.00 to $399.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $417.87.

About EPAM Systems

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.