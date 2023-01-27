Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 12,646 Shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating) by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,646 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWAN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 291,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $317,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 233.3% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 87,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 61,402 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 57.0% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 158,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Price Performance

Shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF stock opened at $25.62 on Friday. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.93.

