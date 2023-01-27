Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $31,000 Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 154.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1,096.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DGX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.55.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 1.4 %

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Shares of DGX opened at $146.97 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.40 and a 12 month high of $158.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.62 and its 200-day moving average is $139.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.96%.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total transaction of $288,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,478,904.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total value of $6,081,322.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,104,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total transaction of $288,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,478,904.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,790 shares of company stock valued at $6,678,255. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.