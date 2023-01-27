Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Rating) by 300.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:PSL opened at $83.80 on Friday. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $74.72 and a 1 year high of $90.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.80.

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.