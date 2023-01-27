Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 417 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.39.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $94.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.20 and a 200 day moving average of $84.10. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 8.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.87%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.