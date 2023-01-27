Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 149.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,892 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Science Applications International were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 2.5% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 5.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Science Applications International by 26.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Price Performance

Science Applications International stock opened at $103.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.73. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $117.94.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Science Applications International from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Science Applications International from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Science Applications International from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Science Applications International from $99.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

Science Applications International Profile

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

