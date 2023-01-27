Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $33,000 Stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 84.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,750,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,683,000 after buying an additional 800,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 68,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $65.09 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $74.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.59.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

