Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $12.85 Million Stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $12,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LAD. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 554,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,501,000 after purchasing an additional 242,086 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 751,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,413,000 after acquiring an additional 225,806 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 37,874.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 171,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,400,000 after acquiring an additional 170,812 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,121,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 236,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,115,000 after purchasing an additional 73,967 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on LAD. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $540.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.56.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

About Lithia Motors

NYSE LAD opened at $242.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.39. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.00 and a 52 week high of $349.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.40.

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.