Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 76,054 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 73.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,054 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $13,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZM. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $118.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.76.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Shares of ZM opened at $71.58 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.55 and a 1 year high of $156.05. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of -0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.79 and a 200-day moving average of $82.11.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

In related news, President Gregory Tomb sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $269,581.20. Following the sale, the president now owns 27,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,312. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Gregory Tomb sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $269,581.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,312. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $208,133.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,428.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,218 shares of company stock worth $1,490,951. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.