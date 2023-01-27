Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 520,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $14,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Movado Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 89.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Movado Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 14.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Movado Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Movado Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOV opened at $34.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.14. Movado Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.72 and a 52-week high of $41.75.

Movado Group Announces Dividend

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $211.40 million for the quarter. Movado Group had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 22.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.46%.

Insider Activity

In other Movado Group news, VP Vivian Delia sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $92,178.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,645.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Vivian Delia sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $92,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,645.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Kirschner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,897 shares in the company, valued at $301,430.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Movado Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Movado Group Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

Featured Articles

