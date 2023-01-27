Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Olin during the second quarter valued at about $492,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in Olin by 27.6% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC bought a new stake in Olin during the second quarter worth approximately $3,306,000. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in Olin by 71.0% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 25,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 10,482 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,562.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OLN. Barclays raised Olin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Olin from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Olin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Olin from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

NYSE OLN opened at $58.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.63. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $67.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 56.96% and a net margin of 14.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

