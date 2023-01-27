Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys Shares of 901 Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 526.7% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Biogen by 87.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Insider Activity at Biogen

In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total transaction of $1,683,617.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,928.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Price Performance

BIIB stock opened at $291.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $287.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.28. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $311.88.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Argus raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Biogen from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $221.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.14.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.