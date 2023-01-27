Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 260 Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDU. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 78.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $145,000.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF stock opened at $84.65 on Friday. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $74.96 and a 52 week high of $96.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.98.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

