PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFN. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth $337,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 104,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 120,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the period.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PFN opened at $7.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.49. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 52-week low of $6.73 and a 52-week high of $9.30.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Dividend Announcement

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.0718 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.28%.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

