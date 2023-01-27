Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $39,000 Stake in First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC – Get Rating) by 205.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned approximately 0.22% of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RNMC. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 761.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 210.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $731,000.

RNMC opened at $29.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.05. First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $30.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.224 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

